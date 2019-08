Trump fumed about the coverage of his El Paso and Dayton visits, as aides concede they didn't go as planned Some of President Donald Trump's own aides conceded Thursday that his visits to two cities in mourning did not go as planned, as a new video revealed he bragged about crowd sizes while visiting patients at an El Paso hospital.

Dayton mayor shocked by Trump Nan Whaley, the mayor of tragedy-stricken Dayton, Ohio, expressed shock on Thursday morning after President Donald Trump lashed out against her and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown on Wednesday in response to a press conference they held following his Dayton hospital visit.

Kamala Harris slams Trump: Call it what it is Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris calls President Donald Trump a racist during an interview with CNN's Kyung Lah.

Opinion: Nazis and the space race. The forgotten histories of El Paso and Dayton tell a vital story When Dayton joined blood-soaked El Paso for last weekend's mass-murder body count, I was jolted by the convergence of those two cities.

Some El Paso victims didn't want to meet Trump during his visit The eight victims of the El Paso shooting still recovering at the University Medical Center declined to meet with President Donald Trump during his visit to the Texas city on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.

Trump brags about crowd size during hospital visit in El Paso During a visit to the El Paso hospital treating victims of Saturday's mass shooting, President Donald Trump praised medical staff for their response to the shooting and said "they're talking about you all over the world."

Trump's tweet baffles Erin Burnett: Like an alternate universe CNN's Erin Burnett says President Donald Trump's description of the press conference held by Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) after their visit with the President "seems to be completely at odds with what they actually said."

Time's cover lists 253 US cities with mass shootings this year Dayton. El Paso. Gilroy. Virginia Beach. Chesapeake.

Fact check: Trump falsely accuses Sherrod Brown and Dayton mayor of misrepresenting his hospital visit President Donald Trump, his press secretary and his director of social media accused Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, both of whom are Democrats, of misrepresenting the reception Trump received from shooting victims during his visit to a Dayton hospital.