After a marathon day of debating, the Senate killed 11 Democratic amendments on evidence. Opening arguments start later today The Senate early Wednesday morning approved rules for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on a party-line vote that delays the question of whether the Senate should subpoena witnesses and documents until later in the trial.

No 'Pettifogging': Chief Justice Roberts admonishes legal teams after feisty exchange Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, scolded both the Democratic House managers and the President's defense team early Wednesday morning after a contentious exchange on the Senate floor.

Watch: See why Chief Justice Roberts intervened in impeachment debate Following remarks by impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Chief Justice John Roberts warned both teams about using rhetoric inappropriate for an impeachment trial in the Senate chamber.

Key moment: Schiff fires back at Trump lawyer over Ukraine aid freeze White House deputy counsel Michael Purpura and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), one of the impeachment managers, debate the details of President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and when exactly Ukraine found out that there was going to be a freeze in funding for aid.

A guide: Stage is set for Trump's trial. Here's a look at each step The Senate will consider, and vote on, the rules of the road for the opening stages of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Analysis: Bitter exchanges and incriminating evidence rock Trump's impeachment trial President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, if its first real day is any guide, will be a dramatic, divisive and fact-bending showdown in his own confrontational image and its aftershocks will rumble for decades to come.

Inside the Republican lunch that slowed McConnell's plan to rush the impeachment trial At the weekly Republican lunch on Tuesday, just before the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began, multiple senators had concerns to share with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Rapper quoted: House impeachment manager quotes Notorious B.I.G. "And if you don't know, now you know."