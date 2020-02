John Rood, the Pentagon's top policy official, had warned against withholding Ukraine aid The Pentagon's top policy official is expected to depart his post soon, according to two sources familiar with the matter. John Rood, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy at the Pentagon, lost support among senior national security leadership and has been asked for his resignation, one of the sources said.

Analysis: Trump claims he's the chief law enforcement official President Donald Trump just appointed himself America's judge and jury, casting even deeper doubts on whether the nation's impartial justice system can withstand his expanding political assault.

Trump just granted clemency to 11 people. Here's a look at each. President Donald Trump on Tuesday granted clemency to 11 individuals, using his presidential pardon power to political advantage in many highly politically sensitive cases.

Founding father warned against presidents abusing pardons CNN's John Avlon warns that President Trump's recent pardons are helping further normalize corruption.

See what Blagojevich said about Trump following his release Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojovich, a Democrat who has served eight years of a 14-year prison sentence for a host of public corruption charges, including trying to solicit money for an appointment to former President Barack Obama's vacated Senate seat, thanks President Donald Trump after Trump commuted his prison sentence.

Opinion: Bill Barr got it right on Roger Stone More than 2,000 former Department of Justice officials, including career prosecutors, have called for Attorney General Bill Barr to quit.

Allegations loom over Bloomberg's first debate • Sanders spokeswoman distorts Bloomberg's heart issues and says health questions are a 'smear' campaign • Buttigieg and Klobuchar have been preparing for tonight's fight for months • How to watch tonight's Democratic debate

Authorities confirm they have found the body of a missing college student in Georgia • Student was last seen on Valentine's Day