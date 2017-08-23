Netanyahu to Putin: Israel may act to curb Iran's clout in Syria

Hours after his divisive rally, President tells veterans there's no division too deep to heal in America Hours after his irate campaign rally in Phoenix, President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for national healing.

Unspoken aim of Trump's ire: His own aides' advice When President Donald Trump's aides said he wouldn't discuss a pardon of controversial Sheriff Joe Arpaio, he did it anyway. When they warned him against lashing Arizona's Republican senators by name, he made snide allusions to them instead. And when they insisted his statements about white supremacist violence required a re-do, he declared he was […]

Tale of 2 Presidents: Rally Trump vs. Teleprompter Trump And just like that, everything is back to abnormal.

Rewriting history: Trump pours gas on the culture wars Donald Trump just showed why even some Republicans question whether he has the temperament and the capacity to serve as President.

'Total eclipse of the facts': Lemon reacts to speech CNN anchor Don Lemon responded with shock to President Donald Trump's defiant speech at a rally in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Watch: Cops and protesters throw gas canisters What began as a peaceful protest outside the Phoenix Convention Center turned chaotic as police officers used tear gas to manage the thousands protesting President Donald Trump's rally.

White House has paperwork ready for Arpaio pardon The White House has prepared the paperwork for President Trump to pardon former sheriff Joe Arpaio when he makes the final decision to do so, CNN has learned.

Clinton: My 'skin crawled' when Trump stood behind me In her upcoming memoir, Hillary Clinton expresses regret and explains what she wishes she could go back and do differently during her failed 2016 campaign, according to excerpts released Wednesday morning.

White House: No plans to meet with McConnell before Labor Day The White House is scheduling meetings between the President and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during the first week back for Congress, a senior White House official told CNN on Wednesday, signaling that despite tense relations, the two are not expected to meet before Labor Day.