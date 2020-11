The projected win for the President-elect widens his lead over Trump. It is only the second time in over 70 years that a Democrat has carried Arizona. .• Fact check: Evidence undermines claims of dead people voting in Georgia • GOP urges White House to take steps towards transition

Opinion: McCain's revenge? Biden's Arizona win is more than that It's tempting to say that President Donald Trump's loss of Arizona is the revenge of the late US Sen. John McCain.

Fact check: Evidence undermines Trump campaign's claims of dead people voting in Georgia With CNN and other media outlets including Fox News having called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump and his allies continue to argue the results were somehow fraudulent.

Analysis: President Trump's GOP wall of support is cracking As President Donald Trump's lawyers cling to their far-fetched schemes to overturn the presidential election, it was increasingly clear Thursday that cracks are forming in Trump's Republican wall of support, as more GOP members stepped forward to say that President-elect Joe Biden should receive national intelligence briefings and others began to acknowledge the long-shot nature […]

Trump officials contradict his election claims The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying the November 3rd, 2020, election was the most secure election in history. President Donald Trump continues to deny the results.

Republican Lt. Gov defends Georgia's hand recount CNN's Chris Cuomo speaks to Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan who defends the state's hand recount, where President-elect Biden is clinging to a small lead.

GOP sees Trump's election challenges as likely to fail and urges White House to take steps towards transition Cracks are growing in the GOP defense of President Donald Trump's long-shot effort to overturn the 2020 election outcome, with many top Republicans contending that Joe Biden should immediately get national security briefings, some calling for the official transition process to begin and others are acknowledging that Trump stands little chance at reversing results clearly […]

Analysis: Trump's endgame comes into view In the real world, President-elect Joe Biden continues to hurtle toward his January 20 inauguration.

Wolf presses Azar: Where is President Trump right now? HHS Secretary Alex Azar reacts to the record number of coronavirus cases in the US and CDC's latest projection of 282,000 deaths by December 5, 2020.