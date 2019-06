While the US would win any conventional conflict in the short term, Iranian ingenuity would make it hard Once the dust cleared, it turned out that one of the enduring lessons from the past week occurred at about 22,000 feet.

Iran threatens to shoot down more US aircraft President Donald Trump is enacting sanctions on Iranian leadership in response to the US surveillance drone shot down last week by Iran. CNN's Barbara Starr reports on Iran's threat to shoot down more US aircraft in response to the sanctions.

Analysis: No Iran strikes, but Trump's sanctions play still risks war President Donald Trump balked at greenlighting a "cocked and loaded" military strike on Iran last week, but by tightening an already choking sanctions squeeze on the bitter US foe he might merely have selected a slower path to war.

Trump doesn't think he needs congressional approval to strike Iran President Donald Trump doesn't believe he needs congressional approval to make a military strike against Iran, but he likes "the idea of keeping Congress abreast."

Opinion: Mr. President, leave declaring war to Congress The House of Representatives just took a historic step toward ending the policy of perpetual war that has governed US foreign policy during this century. Eighteen years after the passage of the 2001 Authorization of Military Force (AUMF), which essentially gave the executive branch a blank check for going to war, the House passed an […]

Mnuchin details new sanctions on Iran Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlined the new sanctions against Iran, saying "these sanctions are all very important for recent activities" and will "lock up billions of dollars more in assets" that support the office of the Ayatollah Khomeini.

Trump announces 'hard hitting' Iran sanctions President Donald Trump announced new sanctions against Iran Monday in retaliation for the downing of a US drone last week.

Here's what you need to know about the US-Iran crisis Tensions between the US and Iran are at their highest level in years after Tehran shot down an American drone on Thursday.

Opinion: Trump is acting out of character. Here's why In the last few days, President Donald Trump flip-flopped on his order to launch a military strike on Iran and then suddenly delayed his much-hyped mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.