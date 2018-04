The former FBI director says there's a real question as to whether the President presents a threat to the nation James Comey, anointing himself as America's moral conscience, called on the nation to recognize that Donald Trump's actions add up to an immoral, malignant presidency that insults core democratic values.

Comey to ABC News: 'Some evidence of obstruction of justice' James Comey is embarking on a publicity tour.

Toobin: Comey's account is devastating for Trump CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says that former FBI Director James Comey's account of a meeting he had with President Donald Trump, in which he allegedly asked to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, paints a devastating picture for the President.

Comey confident deputy attorney general will refuse to fire Mueller Former FBI Director James Comey says he's "highly confident" that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would refuse to fire special counsel Robert Mueller if ordered to do so by President Donald Trump.

How President Trump responds to humiliation CNN's Brian Todd reports on President Donald Trump's inclination to hit back when confronted with embarrassing news.

Ailing Barbara Bush won't seek further treatment Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, a source close to the Bush family tells CNN.

Another lawyer turns down Trump Another white collar lawyer has turned down the opportunity to represent President Donald Trump, citing an unidentified conflict, as the President struggles to add to the legal team representing him in the special counsel investigation.