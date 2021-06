After talks with Putin, the US President lays out his plan to deal with Russia, to defend America and its allies and to 'benefit the world' Key issues | Photos: Biden and Putin meet in Geneva

See the moment Biden and Putin shake hands President Joe Biden convenes the highest-stakes talks of his long career when he joins Russia's Vladimir Putin for a summit, an encounter set to test his decades of experience on the world stage and lay down an early marker of his diplomatic skills.

Chaotic scene between press and security unfolds at start A physical altercation broke out Wednesday at the start of President Joe Biden's first summit with his Russian counterpart as reporters from each country shoved each other, and security, in their attempts to access the sole joint photo-op of the talks.

Watch 'awkward' photo op between Biden and Putin CNN anchors react to the photo op with President Biden and President Putin as they begin their meeting in Geneva.

