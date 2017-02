Protesters block education secretary from entering school Protesters physically blocked US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering a public school on Friday morning.

4 arrested in France for foiled terror plot Suspects arrested Friday in a foiled terror plot in France had just started making the same powerful explosive used in the ISIS-directed Paris and Brussels attacks, and they appear to have been inspired by the terror group, a source close to the investigation tells CNN.

Conway apologized to Trump after 'buy Ivanka's stuff' Kellyanne Conway, top adviser to President Donald Trump, apologized to him Thursday after her comments about Ivanka Trump's clothing line during a TV interview, a senior administration official told CNN.

'Bathroom bill': NCAA threatens to pull title events The NCAA might move all championship events through 2022 out of North Carolina if the state doesn't repeal its "bathroom bill," the North Carolina Sports Association says in a letter sent to state legislators.

Pence unaware if Flynn talked sanctions with Russia The Kremlin has denied reports that Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, discussed sanctions on Russia in recent discussions with Russia's ambassador to Washington.

Mexico warns citizens after US deports undocumented mom Mexico warned its citizens living in the United States on Friday to "take precautions" and remain in contact with consular officials a day after the deportation of an undocumented mother following a routine visit with US immigration authorities.

Trump won't immediately appeal travel ban halt to Supreme Court The White House is looking at several options to save President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration, sources say.

Daughter watched as soldiers killed her dad South Sudan is on the brink of genocide, with rebel groups waging a war against its population. CNN's Farai Sevenzo reports.

How Trump lost: Views from all sides The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled unanimously to keep in place a hold on the Trump administration's travel ban. CNN legal analysts and contributors weigh in on the decision. The views expressed here are solely those of the authors.