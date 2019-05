A Boeing 737 with 143 people aboard skids into the St. Johns River. Minor injuries are reported. A Boeing 737 plane arriving from Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with 143 people aboard went off the runway into the St. Johns River in Florida on Friday night, authorities said.

Trump says he spoke with Putin about 'Russian hoax' President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone Friday morning for "over an hour," during which they briefly discussed special counsel Robert Mueller's report and other issues, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Analysis: A radical proposal to get Donald Trump re-elected The news on Friday confirmed -- beyond a shadow of a doubt -- this fact: The US economy is booming.

Graham asks Mueller if he wants to refute Barr testimony Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham sent a letter to special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday asking whether Mueller felt Attorney General William Barr misrepresented their phone conversation in his Senate testimony this week.

Kamala Harris wants IG to find out if Barr opened probes into Trump enemies Sen. Kamala Harris sent a letter to the Justice Department's inspector general on Friday, requesting an investigation into whether Attorney General William Barr has acted upon requests or suggestions from President Donald Trump or other White House officials to investigate the President's "perceived enemies."

DOJ attorneys defend Mueller's ability to investigate Trump in Roger Stone filing The Justice Department attorneys prosecuting Roger Stone -- who no longer work under special counsel Robert Mueller -- defended the special counsel's investigation of President Donald Trump Friday, saying it inherently did not hamper his ability to lead the country.

Jake Tapper on Trump's Russia tweet: It's a lie CNN's Jake Tapper discusses President Donald Trump's comments to reporters about Russian interference in US elections that contradict the findings in special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Lindsey Graham drops F-bomb on live TV Sen. Lindsey Graham drops an F-bomb that blows up on President Trump. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

North Korea test fires short-range projectiles, South Korean officials say North Korea fired an unidentified short-range missile Saturday morning from the country's eastern coast, the South Korean Defense Ministry confirmed to CNN by text message.