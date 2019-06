The infamous Trump baby balloon may fly over Trump's planned 4th of July speech It's been seen in the UK and Argentina. Versions of it have flown over border cities and protests around the US. Now, a feminist activist group has announced they are planning to fly a round, diapered Donald Trump baby balloon during the President's 4th of July address at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump touts 4th of July event, says it will be 'one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.' President Donald Trump confirmed that a massive 4th of July gathering he suggested earlier this month will happen, saying that it will be "one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C."

Analysis The utter absurdity of Trump's July Fourth bash Donald Trump likes big productions. Big bashes. Ideally to honor him.

Facts you might not know about July 4th Find out how much money Americans spend on hot dogs and watermelons to celebrate Independence Day.

Woman is arrested in the death of a former Arkansas state senator • 2 former state senators found dead within days

Why Trump won't put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill • Treasury Dept. was 'well underway' with effort to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill, NYT says

Shooting inside a Costco store kills one and injures two A shooting inside a Costco store left one person dead and two others injured in Southern California, police said.

Hong Kong suspends controversial extradition bill after mass protests Hong Kong's leader is expected to make an announcement Saturday on the future of a controversial China extradition bill, in an apparent bid to quell further unrest and mass demonstrations throughout the semi-autonomous Chinese city.