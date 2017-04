Cillizza: US' top diplomat issued an incredibly odd 23-word statement on North Korea's latest provocation North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, the latest in a series of test firings and one that comes just days before President Donald Trump is set to huddle with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit in Florida.

'The clock has now run out' on N. Korea, WH says A senior White House official issued a dire warning to reporters Tuesday on the state of North Korea's nuclear program, declaring "the clock has now run out and all options are on the table."

US official: North Korea fires a possible ballistic missile North Korea fired a projectile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday morning, a South Korean Defense Ministry official told CNN.

Experts: Bank hacks may finance North Korean nukes Hackers linked to North Korea are now blamed for 18 attacks on banks around the world. How much cash are they stealing, and what are they using it for?

Ivanka Trump: 'I don't know what it means to be complicit' If Ivanka Trump is "complicit," as critics and even a "Saturday Night Live" perfume sketch allege, she's not concerned.

The first place Obamacare could die Whether or not Obamacare will explode in the near future is a matter of debate.

Revived health care talks could hurt those with pre-existing conditions The renewed GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare could be bad news for those with pre-existing conditions.

Clock starts on filibuster showdown Senate Republicans took their first procedural step Tuesday toward implementing the "nuclear option" to get Judge Neil Gorsuch confirmed to the Supreme Court over Democratic opposition when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to end debate on his nomination.