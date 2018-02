Here's what's behind the disputed four-page document and its potential fallout The buildup is over, and the memo is out. So what does the newly released four-page document from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and his committee staff mean for the Russia investigation, key figures at the Justice Department and President Donald Trump?

Did the Nunes memo undermine its own core argument? Beyond the controversy over the timing, wisdom and true purpose of its Friday release, the Republican memo alleging anti-Trump corruption at the FBI and Justice Department contains one remarkable detail that undermines its core assertion.

Watergate reporter: Darkest days since McCarthy Carl Bernstein, one of the journalists who uncovered the Watergate scandal, reacts to the release of a disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.

Opinion: The real shock of the Nunes memo When I was a homicide prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney's office, my most challenging assignment was "riding" homicide cases. I'd get paged (often in the middle of the night) and a patrol car would pick me up and take me to the grisly scene of a recent murder.

Analysis: The memo's most interesting part is Trump's reaction On Friday, we finally got the much-promised memo crafted by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) that allegedly blows the top off of the "deep state" conspiracy within the Justice Department aimed at discrediting Donald Trump's presidency.

James Comey responds: That's it? Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Trump, responds to the release of the disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.

Nunes hints that there's more to come House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes hinted Friday that there would be additional memos released regarding the committee's investigation into alleged abuse of FISA warrants -- and the next one may look at the State Department.

Read the disputed memo here House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, put together this highly controversial memo, released Friday, alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools.