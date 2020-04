Dr. Anthony Fauci says some regions of the country could move toward normalcy, but there are caveats Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | We want to hear about those you've lost

America on hold: These are the human stories of the pandemic

Late rent: Nearly a third of Americans didn't pay rent this month With nearly 10 million Americans filing for unemployment in March, April 1 was always going to be a difficult day for US renters.

Only one Covid-19 death: See how country did it Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, New Zealand has identified over 1,200 Covid-19 cases but suffered only one confirmed death. CNN's Ivan Watson investigates New Zealand's strategies to curb the pandemic.

WHO chief: See his response to Trump's threat The head of the World Health Organization defended the organization's response to the coronavirus pandemic, at one point directly responding to criticisms leveled by President Donald Trump.

Pence's office blocks public health officials from appearing on CNN Vice President Mike Pence's office has declined to allow the nation's top health officials to appear on CNN in recent days and discuss the coronavirus pandemic killing thousands of Americans, in an attempt to pressure the network into carrying the White House's lengthy daily briefings in full.

This Republican mayor risked economic peril so hospitals would have open beds Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mayor G.T. Bynum says one of the worst days of his life was the day he decided to shut down the restaurants.