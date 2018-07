Backlash: Trump is surprised by all of the criticism President Donald Trump was upbeat immediately after his news conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, but by the time he returned stateside, his mood had soured considerably amid sustained fury at his extraordinary embrace of the Russian leader.

Analysis: Trump says his meeting went great. We'll never know! Fresh off a disastrous news conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to tout how successful his two-hour-plus meeting with the Russian President had been.

Affirmed by Rand Paul: Senator sides with Trump on US intel Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sides with President Trump following Trump's undercutting of US intelligence during a press conference with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Ex-Fox News analyst unloads: Trump licked Putin's boots Retired Lt. Col. and former Fox analyst Ralph Peters gives his take on President Trump's performance today during his meeting and news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

'Putin's poodle:' Newspapers around the world react Newspapers around the world ran different photographs of the same scene on their front pages on Tuesday morning -- US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin standing side-by-side at a news conference following their two-hour meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

Analysis: Trump caved to Putin. Here's how things could play out For as long as history remembers Donald Trump, it will be a day that will live in infamy.