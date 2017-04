As US strike group heads to the area, N. Korea says it will respond to 'reckless acts of aggression' North Korea warned Monday it would respond to "reckless acts of aggression" by the United States, with "whatever methods the US wants to take," as a US aircraft carrier strike group headed toward the Korean Peninsula.

How Kim Jong Un has tightened his grip on power Since succeeding his father in 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has impressed and confounded with his rise from political novice to adept operator.

How much damage can North Korea's weapons do? CNN's Will Ripley explains how devastating North Korea's weapons could be.

Scenes from Pyongyang: CNN inside North Korea CNN has visited North Korea many times in recent years. Here are some of the images captured by our journalists as they reported on life under Kim Jong Un.

Trump on pace to massively outspend Obama's travel budget Donald Trump's travel to his private club in Florida has cost over an estimated $20 million in his first 80 days as president, putting the president on pace in his first year of office to surpass former President Barack Obama's spending on travel for his entire eight years.

Mattis: US strike took out 20% of Syria's airforce The US airstrike on Syria's Shayrat airbase Friday destroyed about 20% of the Syrian government's operational aircraft, Secretary of Defense James Mattis claimed in a statement Monday.

Can Tillerson shame Putin into stopping Syria war? What a difference three months makes.

Exclusive video of US mission over Syria Days after Russia suspended communications with the US over Syria, CNN got exclusive access to a KC10 plane, refueling striker jets over Syria. Fred Pleitgen reports.