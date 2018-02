Student demands Congress and the President address access to guns before more 'people end up dead' In an emotional rally Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, politicians and Marjory Stoneman Douglas students called for a ban on weapons like the one used to kill 17 people at the Florida high school, and urged voters to kick out lawmakers who oppose the move or who take money from the National Rifle Association.

Student to politicians: We call 'BS' Emma Gonzalez, a student at the Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 people were left dead after a mass shooting, speaks to hundreds of people who gathered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to support gun control.

Read Emma Gonzalez's full speech Emma Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, addressed a gun control rally on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after a gunman entered her school in nearby Parkland and killed 17 people.

Student journalist interviewed classmates as shooter walked halls David Hogg found himself living a nightmare on Wednesday, hiding in a closet with classmates as a crazed gunman roamed the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, unleashing a torrent of bullets on students and teachers.

Jimmy Kimmel's advice to Trump Jimmy Kimmel calls for President Donald Trump to take action after 17 lives were taken in a high school shooting in Florida.

CNN to hold town hall with Parkland students and parents The school shooting in Florida this week has sparked a renewed call for lawmakers to take action, and some of the loudest voices demanding change are not even old enough to vote.

First lady arrives solo for flight amid 2nd Trump affair report First lady Melania Trump eschewed the traditional South Lawn couple's walk to Marine One on Friday amid another adultery allegation scandal, opting instead to drive separately ahead of President Donald Trump.

Opinion: Why does Melania stay? Although divorcing a husband alleged to have been repeatedly unfaithful to her would surely please the "Free Melania" crowd, the First Lady surely will not be surprised about the reports--and may have a good reason to remain, writes Peggy Drexler.

Ex-Playmate sold affair story to tabloid The New Yorker magazine reported details of an alleged nine-month affair between Donald Trump and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.