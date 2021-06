The DOJ's move happened weeks after Trump became unhappy with Don McGahn as he tried to pressure him to cover up his request to fire Robert Mueller Former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn and his wife received disclosures from Apple last month that their account records were sought by the Justice Department in February 2018, while McGahn was still the top lawyer representing the presidency, according to a person familiar.

Analysis: Trump is doing more lying about the election than talking about anything else Since his presidency ended, Donald Trump has issued more statements lying about the 2020 election than statements talking about any other subject.

Fact check: Breaking down McConnell's spin on the John Lewis voting rights bill Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked Tuesday where he stands on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a Democratic bill that aims to prevent states from implementing racially discriminatory voting laws.

'Beyond belief': Pelosi on Trump's DOJ saying they were unaware of data breach The Trump-era Justice Department's decision to secretly seize data of Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee went even beyond the nefarious actions of former President Richard Nixon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells CNN in an exclusive interview.

Opinion: The man who resisted Trump is worth listening to Think about this: The president of the United States demands that you tell the acting attorney general to get rid of a special prosecutor. Not just any special prosecutor, but the one investigating the campaign that got the president elected in the first place. How would you feel?

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes President Biden and first lady at Windsor Castle with arrival ceremony • Biden and the first lady meet Queen Elizabeth II after his first G7 summit

Putin says Russia prepared to extradite cyber criminals to US on reciprocal basis • Biden says Putin is right about US-Russia relations being at 'a low point' ahead of summit

Netanyahu battles to extend 12-year reign in potential last weekend as Israel's Prime Minister On what may turn out to be his final weekend as Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for one final fight to remain in power and extend his 12 consecutive years at Israel's helm.

Analysis: Washington Republicans have just one move The Republican answer is no.