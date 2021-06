Republicans justify their plan to block voting rights legislation, but their past words and actions suggest they are not prioritizing democracy Republicans justify their plan to block sweeping voting rights legislation in the Senate this week by arguing that it's a huge federal power grab. But their past words and actions suggest they are again prioritizing their own political advantage over defending democracy.

Sanders signals openness to Manchin's voting rights compromise Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday signaled openness to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's proposed changes to sweeping elections overhaul legislation being debated in Congress.

Smerconish: Can Manchin's voting rights compromise sway GOP? While moderate Democrat Senator Joe Manchin waves the flag of bipartisanship on voting rights, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell again seems intent on acting like a blockade.

Analysis: For Biden, confronting Putin may have been easier than dealing with Republicans With confidence and elan, President Joe Biden rallied allies abroad last week around the viability of 21st century democracy. Proving it here at home will be harder.

Georgia removes 100,000 names from voter registration rolls More than 100,000 names will be removed from Georgia's voter registration rolls in an attempt to keep the state's voter files "up to date," Georgia's secretary of state announced Friday.

Abrams says she is open to Manchin's voting rights legislation Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams signals she would support Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) proposed changes to the voting rights bill.

Witness describes aftermath of crash that killed 9 children and 1 adult • What witnesses and first responders are saying about the crash scene

Meet 7 defenders of the big lie • To some, she's a patriot. To others, a domestic terrorist. How the memory of a woman killed in the Capitol riot got so politicized • See how Trump's lies evolved from crowd size to conspiracy theories • Analysis: How CNN obtained the videos of the Capitol riot

US-China rivalry is extending from Earth into space. That poses a challenge to American dominance