Cohen and Manafort paid dearly for their association with Trump in near-simultaneous convictions It was like binge-watching history as two of the President's men went down.

Anderson Cooper: Cohen basically called Trump a 'crook' President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty, and Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts on the same day. CNN's Anderson Cooper breaks down what this means for the President.

Cohen: Pleads guilty and implicates Trump Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to eight criminal counts, admitting that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" he acted to keep information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public during the 2016 […]

Manafort: Found guilty on eight counts in fraud trial President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes, a major victory for special counsel Robert Mueller.

The case against Cohen: A luxury bag and negative stories As part of a tax evasion scheme, Michael Cohen failed to tell the Internal Revenue Service about a $30,000 profit from the sale of a French luxury handbag.

Attorney for Cohen: Client thinks Trump is a danger to US Lanny Davis, Michael Cohen's attorney, tells CNN's Don Lemon that his client believes President Trump is a danger to the country.

Analysis: The worst hour of Trump's presidency Two massive clouds that have been hanging over Donald Trump's presidency for months broke open almost simultaneously on Tuesday afternoon -- and poured rain all over the President.