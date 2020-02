It took Democrats 3 years, but they may have finally figured out how to seize a news cycle in the Trump era House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's shredding of President Trump's State of the Union speech was ripped right from Trump's playbook.

Pelosi: Explains why she ripped copy of Trump's speech House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump's State of the Union address a "manifesto of mistruths" after appearing to rip up a copy of his speech as the event ended.

The reason: Trump 'shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech,' Pelosi tells Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats in a closed-door caucus meeting on Wednesday morning that she "shredded" the President's State of the Union speech Tuesday night because Trump "shredded the truth" in his address, according to one person in the room.

Tapper: Rolls the tape on glaring Trump falsehood in SOTU CNN's Jake Tapper fact-checks President Donald Trump's claim that he would protect pre-existing conditions in healthcare during his State of the Union address.

Analysis: These photos perfectly describe the state of our union The old cliché that a picture is worth 1,000 words really undersells two iconic photos of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: One from Tuesday's State of the Union speech by President Donald Trump, the other from the same speech a year ago.

Tribute: Lawmakers raised 3 fingers during Trump's speech While President Trump spoke about lowering drug costs during his third State of the Union address, some Democratic members of Congress stood up with three fingers raised in the air. They chanted "HR 3" for a bill now titled the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, in memory of the Maryland congressman who […]

Facts first: Fact-checking the 2020 State of the Union A day before the Senate votes on whether to convict or acquit him on two charges of impeachment, President Donald Trump gave his annual State of the Union speech in the House.

Pentagon officials stunned by decision to block Ukraine aid, new emails show Days before the July 2019 call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, US officials were still working to expedite the delivery of Javelin anti-tank missiles to the country, according to emails and other internal documents reviewed by CNN.