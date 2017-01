Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80 Actress Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at the age of 80, her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said.

Why building Trump's wall is challenging President Donald Trump is following through with one of the first pledges he made a year and a half ago when he announced his long-shot bid for the White House -- directing federal resources toward building a wall along the southern border.

El Chapo meets his match: Brooklyn One of the world's most notorious drug kingpins and prolific prison escape artists, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was extradited to the United States last Thursday in what was undoubtedly a pre-Trump inauguration gift from Mexican authorities to the Obama administration. "El Chapo," as he is customarily known, was immediately brought to the federal courthouse in […]

Dow hits 20K for first time ever Dow 20,000 is finally here. After weeks of close calls, the Dow made history on Wednesday by blowing past that key level for the first time ever.

Activists climb construction crane near the White House Seven activists affiliated with the environmental organization Greenpeace climbed a construction crane near the White House Wednesday morning.

Mary Tyler Moore turned the world on as comedy icon When Mary Tyler Moore auditioned for the role of Laura on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," series creator Carl Reiner famously put his hand on her head, walked her down to producer Sheldon Leonard's office and said, "I found her, here she is."

