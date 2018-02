Trump moves to ban 'bump stocks' President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has directed his attorney general to propose changes that would ban so-called bump stocks, which make it easier to fire rounds more quickly.

Survivor: It became real when I went to my friend's funeral Dozens of students and staff who survived the Florida school shooting departed for the state Capitol to demand change from state lawmakers.

Woman from iconic shooting pic: I hate it Cathi Rush, the mother of two sons who survived a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, describes the moments surrounding a photo that depicts the horror and fear felt by parents of the school shooting victims.

Teen's invention could save lives in a shooting A Wisconsin teenager developed "JustinKase," a device that *will help* keep shooters out of the classroom even if the lock is destroyed by gunshot.

Trump wasn't blaming school shooting on FBI's Russia investigation, Sanders says White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tried to finesse a weekend tweet from President Donald Trump blaming the FBI's Russia investigation for missing a tip about the Florida shooting, saying the agency should not focus on a "hoax in terms of investigating the Trump campaign."

WH pressed on Trump's FBI tweet White House press secretary Sarah Sanders takes questions from the press in the first press briefing since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.