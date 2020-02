The Vermont senator is quickly seizing momentum in the early Democratic contests. His rivals are running out of time to stop him. Bernie Sanders left Las Vegas on Saturday morning in a light drizzle. By the time he arrived in San Antonio hours later, his path to the Democratic nomination seemed as big and clear as the Texas sky.

Buttigieg campaign alleges irregularities in Nevada Pete Buttigieg's campaign sent a letter to the Nevada State Democratic Party on Sunday, alleging that there are "material irregularities pertaining to the process of integrating early votes into the in-person precinct caucus results" and asking the party to take three concrete steps to address the purported issues.

6 takeaways from Bernie Sanders' huge win Bernie Sanders solidified his status as the leading candidate for the Democratic nomination with a commanding win Saturday in Nevada.

Van Jones: Establishment's jaws are hanging off their faces CNN's Van Jones responds to initial Nevada caucus results showing Sen. Bernie Sanders has an early lead.

Pete Buttigieg warns against nominating Sanders For Pete Buttigieg, it's now all about Bernie Sanders.

Watch Sanders' reaction to projected win in Nevada Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders declares victory in the Nevada caucuses, telling his supporters in San Antonio, Texas, that he's feeling confident about his chances there, too.

Analysis: Winners and losers from Nevada caucuses The Nevada caucuses -- the third vote of the 2020 Democratic nomination fight -- are over.

Clint Eastwood criticizes Trump's behavior Actor and director Clint Eastwood, a longtime supporter of Republican candidates, appeared to back Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg for president and criticized President Donald Trump's behavior in office in an interview published in The Wall Street Journal Friday.

Opinion: Trump's intelligence implosion It's not often this gets said: Move over, Celine Dion.