WaPo: Woman shares card she says Moore signed Debbie Wesson Gibson, a woman who says she knew Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore when she was 17 years old, shares a signed card taped to her senior yearbook, according to the Washington Post.

Romney on Moore: 'No majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity' Mitt Romney, on the day President Donald Trump endorsed Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race, issued a strong rebuke of Republicans embracing the controversial candidate.

Analysis: GOP turnaround on Moore was totally predictable The path to the Republican Party's acceptance of Roy Moore was paved by one thing: Cold, hard political calculus. And math. So, two things.

Analysis: Very scary number for GOP in 2018 One of the best ways to gauge the relative health of a political party's brand is to see how willing people are to say they identify with the party. Which is why new Gallup poll numbers on party identification should worry Republicans heading into an election year.

Is Trump already working on a defense? Donald Trump's personal attorney's claim that the President cannot be guilty of obstructing justice raises two stunning possibilities that could cast the Russia investigation and its threat to his White House in a new and even more serious light.

Tapper: President Trump contradicts candidate Trump President Donald Trump's personal attorney, John Dowd, said that the President cannot be guilty of obstructing justice, according to an interview with Axios. CNN's Jake Tapper looks at the latest developments in this story.

Analysis: Above the law? Trump is the law, attorney says The President is the law, according to Donald Trump's personal attorney, John Dowd.