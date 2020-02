The President's move to interfere in his longtime friend's sentencing is the latest proof there may be no way to stop the President's actions By bulldozing into Roger Stone's sentencing, Donald Trump sparked a mutiny by four career prosecutors, raised fears about the impartial administration of justice and showed how his impeachment acquittal unchained an already rampant presidency.

All 4 federal prosecutors quit Stone case In an extraordinary move, all four federal prosecutors who took the case against longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone to trial withdrew Tuesday after top Justice Department officials undercut them and disavowed the government's recommended sentence against Stone.

Tapper stunned by Trump's attacks on federal prosecutors After President Trump attacked federal prosecutors working on the Roger Stone case, CNN's Jake Tapper notes that those prosecutors could make more money working in private practice rather than serving the government.

Analysis: Susan Collins' defense of her Trump vote just keeps looking worse and worse Eight days removed from Donald Trump's acquittal on both articles of impeachment, the President is leaning heavily into a revenge tour against his political enemies -- an effort that makes Maine Sen. Susan Collins' claim that Trump had learned his lesson from the impeachment proceedings all the more outlandish.

CNN reporter presses Collins: Did Trump learn any lessons? CNN's Manu Raju asked Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) three times whether President Donald Trump learned any lessons following his impeachment trial.

2 Ohio State football players were arrested on felony rape and kidnapping charges Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint on felony rape and kidnapping charges, according to records obtained by CNN from the Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter have been laid to rest at a cemetery near the Pacific coast NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried Friday at a Southern California cemetery following their deaths January 26 in a helicopter crash, death certificates released Tuesday by Los Angeles County officials show.