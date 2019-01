The President's only way out of the shutdown may be to pick between two pillars of his political viability -- his border wall and the economy If the government shutdown lasts much longer, President Donald Trump's only way out may involve a choice between two pillars of his political viability -- his border wall and his purring economy.

Analysis: Pelosi just pulled a major power move on Trump Sometimes the best power moves in politics are conveyed in the most mundane language.

Opinion: Pelosi's on the right track with State of the Union plan In the latest move in the government shutdown fight, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now looking to dim one of the brightest spotlights for President Donald Trump: The annual State of the Union address. Pelosi sent a letter to the President suggesting that he wait until the government is open before coming to Congress, or […]

Analysis: This may be the only way the shutdown ends The government shutdown is nearing the month mark -- today was day 26 -- and there continues to be zero optimism the showdown will resolve itself any time soon.

Trump adviser: Shutdown costing more than estimated Widespread affects from the longest government shutdown in US history are being felt throughout the country. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.

The shutdown is coming at the worst time for the economy None of the 21 government shutdowns since 1976 made a real dent in the economy — purchases were simply delayed until the government re-opened and federal workers regained their lost wages.

Giuliani can't say if Trump campaign aides colluded Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that he never denied President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign, only that the President himself was not involved in collusion.

Fareed: Wouldn't want Giuliani as a lawyer In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Fareed Zakaria reacts to Rudy Giuliani's statement that President Donald Trump did not collude with Russia.

Mueller confirms Kilimnik a focus of grand jury investigation Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort spoke to a federal grand jury last fall about his communications with Konstantin Kilimnik, including regarding an in-person meeting with the Russian associate and an email with him, special counsel Robert Mueller revealed Tuesday.