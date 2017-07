Sen. McCain's thumbs down vote on Obamacare repeal and replace caps a testy relationship with Trump With the tilt of his thumb, Sen. John McCain got the last laugh.

19 seconds of drama: See the moment McCain casts vote After debating into early hours of the morning, Senator McCain shocked his colleagues by voting "no" on the "skinny repeal" of Obamacare. CNN's Brooke Baldwin points out the various reactions across the room.

2 men arrested after girl is raped twice in one night Police investigating two rapes of a 14-year-old girl in one night in Birmingham, England, made two arrests on Saturday.

Trump blasts Senate rules in tweetstorm President Donald Trump railed against Senate rules requiring 60 votes to overcome a filibuster in a series of tweets Saturday morning, just a day after the chamber dealt a devastating setback to the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Kristol: Scaramucci may not be around long Bill Kristol tells CNN's Erin Burnett that he would not be surprised if White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is ousted from his position.

How Trump's trade policy could hit your bar tab President Donald Trump's attempts to boost domestic metal production could make your booze more expensive.

Priebus joins a long list of high-profile departures White House chief of staff Reince Priebus this week became President Donald Trump's latest senior-level official to leave the administration in the last six months.

Ex-Dem aide arrested as he tries to leave US, fueling conspiracy theories Imran Awan, who worked with former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was charged with bank fraud after trying to leave U. S. CNN's Tom Foreman reports.

Trump's purge of Washington insiders quickens President Donald Trump fired Reince Priebus as his chief of staff on Friday, a move that completes a purge of Washington insiders from Trump's inner circle and virtually ensures an even harder turn into his outsider rhetoric and approach.