The Democrats fighting legal battles against Trump New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman showed up at the Javits Center on election night expecting to celebrate the triumph of his home state's Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.

COURT RULES AGAINST TRUMP TRAVEL BAN The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday evening will issue its ruling on the Trump administration's request to reinstate its travel ban, the court told reporters.

Snowstorm pummels Northeast The Northeast is hunkering down Thursday for what could be the most significant storm of the season, with a foot of snow of forecast and blizzard conditions in some areas.

Mother of two deported in Arizona immigration case [Breaking news at 1:24 p.m.]

Trump signs three new executive orders on crime reduction President Donald Trump signed three new executive orders Thursday that he said are "designed to restore safety in America."

Explaining the court decision on travel ban A federal appeals court ruled that President Donald Trump's travel ban will remain on hold. CNN's Jeffrey Toobin explains the legal ramifications.

Trump responds: See you in court President Donald Trump responds via Twitter after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against reinstating his travel ban.

Former spy chief calls Trump's travel ban 'recruiting tool for extremists' The nation's former spy chief said he worries the Trump administration's recent travel ban targeting citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries is damaging to US interests and that he's not aware of any intelligence necessitating the ban.

Father of 3 girls who perished in 2011 Christmas fire dies Matthew Badger, the father of three Connecticut girls who perished in a Christmas morning fire in 2011, has died, according to the foundation he started.