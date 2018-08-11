Monsanto owners call weed killer 'safe' after jury orders big payout

Ground service agent was pursued after taking off from a Seattle airport for an hour-long joyride An aircraft that took off without authorization and without passengers has crashed, officials at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said Friday night.

Aviation expert: 'This is a really big deal' An airline employee's unauthorized takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport before dying in a crash will likely prompt a major review of already tightly controlled industry security measures, experts said Saturday.

See stolen plane flying moments before crash Video appears to show the plane that was stolen by an airline worker flying in the sky moments before it crashed in a wooded area near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Employee was at times apologetic and expressed shock at his fuel level's rapid decrease Before he crashed and died, the airline worker who stole and flew a passenger plane in the Seattle area Friday had a wide-ranging discussion with air traffic control -- at one point expressing confidence in his flying ability because "I've played some video games."

Hear conversation between tower and man in plane The audio between a man flying a stolen Alaska Airlines plane that crashed in Seattle and the control tower has been released.

Official: Man taxied plane before stealing it Officials give an update on the early stages of an investigation into an airline employee who stole a plane from a Seattle airport, crashed and died.

Omarosa's book marks stunning turn-around for a former top aide Omarosa Manigault Newman entered the White House as one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving associates, the only person aside from his daughter who'd known and worked alongside him for more than a decade. She was given an office, an assistant and the highest salary afforded an administration staffer.

Inside Trump's total non-vacation in NJ He golfs. He schmoozes by the pool. He eats dinner with friends.

Blackwell rips Trump's tweet on racism After President Donald Trump condemned "all types of racism" on the one-year anniversary of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, CNN's Victor Blackwell highlighted the President's history of divisive rhetoric.