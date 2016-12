Trump writing own 'short' inaugural speech President-elect Donald Trump is turning his attention Thursday to crafting a "short" but impactful inaugural address designed not to overly burden the thousands of supporters expected to attend next month's ceremony.

Philippines' president denies throwing person off helicopter Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte denied reports that he threw a person off a helicopter in an interview with CNN Philippines Thursday, contradicting a statement he made on live television earlier this week.

Trump: Sprint will create 5,000 U.S. jobs President-elect Donald Trump is claiming another victory: Sprint will bring back 5,000 jobs to the U.S.

Putin: Syria ceasefire deal reached Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the opposition, Russian state media TASS reports.

Has surfer found new spot for highest waves? Andrew Cotton is one of the world's best big wave surfers. A plumber before picking up surfing full-time, he's now looking for the biggest wave ever.

Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, died Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, Reynolds' son Todd Fisher said.

Berlin truck's braking system 'may have saved lives' German authorities believe the automatic braking system installed in the truck used in the Berlin Christmas market attack may have saved lives, according to a joint investigation by German media outlets.

ISIS leader surfaces after months of quiet After months of no signs of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, a US official told CNN on Thursday, "in the last few weeks we've been aware of some of Baghdadi's movements."