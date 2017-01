Washington prepares for Trump's big moment Donald Trump has arrived in Washington -- and he's going to be here for at least four years.

Mnuchin: 'I'd like us to raise the debt ceiling sooner rather than later' Tea Party members and other fiscal conservatives might want to take note: President-elect Trump's Treasury pick would like to raise the debt ceiling ... soon and without drama.

Ivanka Trump: I'm not first lady Ivanka Trump says it's "inappropriate" to suggest she will be acting as the first lady after her father is inaugurated.

Energy pick regrets wanting to kill department Rick Perry once famously forgot that the Energy Department was on the list of government agencies he would like to shut down. On Thursday, Perry will ask a group of senators for their approval to lead the organization, stating that he regrets calling for the agency's elimination.

Outgoing administration raises alarm bells on Trump readiness Some members in the federal workforce are voicing concerns about the incoming Trump administration's readiness to assume control of the federal bureaucracy on Friday, citing unread transition memos, vacant administration posts and a host of appointees with scant government experience.

Senator offers Valium at hearing In a heated exchange at Steven Mnuchin's confirmation hearing, Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas offers a Valium to Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon.

CNN/ORC poll: Highest ever approval for Obamacare Americans views of Obamacare tilt narrowly positive, according to a new CNN/ORC poll, marking the first time more have favored than opposed the law since its passage in 2010. The shift comes at the same time more than 8-in-10 say the law is likely to be repealed and replaced by incoming president Donald Trump.

Obama pens goodbye letter to the American people President Barack Obama penned an emotional public letter, published Thursday, thanking Americans and encouraging them to participate into "daily acts of citizenship."

First lady Michelle Obama bids the White House goodbye Michelle Obama is saying goodbye to the White House. The first lady put up a series of sentimental social media posts before the new first family assumes the role on Friday.