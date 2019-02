Valerie Reyes called her mom in a panic. Days later, her body was found in a suitcase Days before her body was found inside a suitcase near a Connecticut road, Valerie Reyes called her mother terrified someone would kill her.

5 minors arrested in the deadly shooting of a Nashville musician, police say Five minors are charged with criminal homicide in the deadly shooting of a Nashville musician, police said.

Student sentenced to prison for taking photos of US Navy base A 20-year-old Chinese student named Zhao Qianli was sentenced to a year in prison for capturing images of a US Naval facility in Key West, Florida.

Ex-CIA and FBI director threatened by scammer, then helps put him in prison A Jamaican man chose the wrong person to try to extort: the only one to lead both the FBI and CIA.

20-year-old cold case of boys remains solved Police investigator Tim Horne helped to identify the remains of a 10-year-old boy whose remains were found next to a North Carolina Interstate in 1998.

Police find an underground gang hideout and shooting range Scratch "build an underground lair" from your list of ways to elude Southern California's Fontana Police Department.

'SNL' skewers politicians over blackface scandal "Saturday Night Live" weighed in on the blackface controversy surrounding Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the state's attorney general, Mark Herring.

Virginia Lt. Governor's accusers say they're willing to testify The embattled lieutenant governor of Virginia released a statement on Saturday, denying recent allegations of sexual assault and rape as the state continues to find its top Democratic leaders embroiled in scandal.

Ocasio-Cortez calls out Trump with 'lightning round' game Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) challenged the House Oversight Committee to a "lightning round game," shedding light on the US financial system and political corruption.