While criticizing Democrats during a riff about border security, the President slips in a new idea President Donald Trump seemed to float a new idea about border control during at a tax reform roundtable in Ohio.

Trump: Poll shows I'm above Obama President Trump talks about his poll numbers during a tax reform event in Ohio.

DHS ends protections for nearly 90,000 Central Americans Nearly 90,000 Hondurans who have lived in the US at least two decades could be forced to leave the country after the Trump administration decided Friday to end protections for the immigrants that go back to the 1990s.

Opinion: Ending protection for Hondurans was unnecessary The cruelty of the Trump administration continues. Friday, it announced that it was ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Hondurans. Honduran TPS holders will have until January 2020 before their protections expire, giving them 18 months to leave the country or be at risk for deportation. According to a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen […]

Migrant separated from children says Sessions singled her out She was one of 18 migrants caught 50 yards north of the US-Mexico border, traveling with four young children. A Honduran, she was also one of six charged with federal crimes from the group -- all Central Americans.

CNN anchor: Trump is building a wall of untruth CNN's Anderson Cooper breaks down the Trump administration's repeated claims that construction on a new border wall has begun.

McCain told friends he wants Obama and Bush, not Trump, at his funeral, NYT reports Former Vice President Joe Biden recently took a trip to Arizona to visit Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer, and says McCain is "concerned about the state of the country," The New York Times reported Saturday.

Trump angers France and Britain with his NRA speech US President Donald Trump took aim at two of America's closest allies in a speech at the NRA convention, saying strict gun laws failed to prevent the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris and highlighting a purported increase in knife violence in London.

NRA member: I don't trust Trump on gun rights NRA member Hal Shouse tells CNN's Christi Paul he doesn't trust President Trump protect his Second Amendment rights, saying the President "lies in the beginning, lies in the middle and lies at the end."