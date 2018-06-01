Modi calls for 'equal access' to shared maritime area

Fact Check: White House on women's employment Jake Tapper looks at claims by the White House that women's employment is better than ever under President Trump. Read more at FactCheck.org

Trump's very situational ethics on Samantha Bee This is a tale of two presidential reactions.

Trump says Bee should be fired over slur President Donald Trump asked Friday why comedian Samantha Bee hasn't been fired for calling his daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" on her TBS show earlier this week.

Opinion: Bee's message was right even if her word wasn't Many expressed outrage — some genuine, some perhaps as a political pose -- over a bad word Samantha Bee called the President's daughter (and senior adviser) on air. In everyday polite discourse, it was, by most standards, an unacceptable word. And no question, in a week where a celebrity comedian, Roseanne Barr, loses her job […]

Stewart and Blagojevich aren't the only 'Apprentice' candidates Trump could pardon President Donald Trump's suggestion Thursday that he may pardon or commute the sentences of Martha Stewart and former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for federal crimes covers two of the most infamous celebrities connected to Trump's former reality show "The Apprentice."

Analysis: This 1990 Trump quote in Playboy sums up the day Almost three decades ago now, Donald Trump explained his life and worldview this way: "The show is Trump, and it is sold-out performances everywhere."