Modi calls for 'equal access' to shared maritime area

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Friday for countries to have “equal access” to shared maritime and air spaces, and for regional disputes to be settled under international law. In a speech at the start of a security summit in Singapore, Modi described his vision of nations across the Asia-Pacific region forging closer security and economic ties. Although Modi did not single Beijing out for direct criticism, he referred to China’s military buildup in the South China Sea and its sweeping territorial claims across the strategic waterway.
Source:: Yahoo