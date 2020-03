China: No new local infections for first time Get info: Alerts | Newsletter | Catch up Be involved: Send your questions and stories

John King: Trump 'deliberately' using offensive term CNN's John King says President Trump seemed to be "deliberately" singling out China and using a stigmatizing term to refer to the novel coronavirus.

Bill: Trump signs coronavirus relief measure into law Get info: Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast Be involved: Send your questions and stories

Desperation: Method hospital uses for masks stuns CNN host A Georgia hospital has begun making makeshift masks from surgical sheeting as they risk running out of supplies due to increased worldwide demand for medical equipment.

US dollar strengthens while stock markets are routed as coronavirus panic continues US futures and Asian stocks sank Thursday despite a slew of dramatic steps unveiled by policymakers worldwide to cushion the economic blow caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Currency markets were also incredibly volatile as investors piled into the US dollar.

Analysis: Trump embraces fight with 'invisible enemy' days after dismissing virus It's a stunning reversal President Donald Trump would like Americans to forget.