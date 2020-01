Analysis: Trump's huge Iran gamble will have lasting impact President Donald Trump's targeted killing of Iran's ruthless intelligence chief adds up to his most dangerous gamble yet with other peoples' lives and his own political fate.

They're wrong: Pompeo brushes off French criticism Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responds to a French official's statement that the world is a less safe place following the US killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. Pomepo urged that the American airstrike would make life better for the region.

Soleimani attack: Top Democrats kept in dark about airstrikes Senior congressional Democrats were not notified before the US strikes that killed Iran Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, something critics say is a breach of protocol over how the top leadership is typically briefed over sensitive military actions that carry great risks to the United States.

Mitch McConnell: Soleimani posed an ongoing threat Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks on the Senate floor following President Donald Trump's targeted killing of Iran intelligence chief Qasem Soleimani.

Opinion: Trump has created his biggest foreign policy crisis yet A consistent theme of Donald Trump's presidency is how the seemingly endless post-9/11 wars in the greater Middle East have wasted trillions of dollars.

CNN analyst: All American citizens now walking targets CNN's Samantha Vinograd says all American citizens are now "prime walking targets" for Iranian retaliation following the strike against Qasem Soleimani, including service members and officials.

New Ukraine revelations turn up heat on Senate trial showdown • Cooper: What's behind the blacked-out emails • McConnell defends communication with White House on impeachment

Delta workers sue Lands' End over uniforms More than 500 Delta Air Lines employees are suing Lands' End, alleging that the uniforms it provided to the airline are causing some workers to have health issues.