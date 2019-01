As he wraps up his Russia probe, Mueller is focusing on conflicting Trump statements that could be seen as an effort to obstruct justice, sources say As special counsel Robert Mueller wraps up his Russia probe, investigators have focused on conflicting public statements by President Donald Trump and his team that could be seen as an effort to influence witnesses and obstruct justice, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Analysis: This week, the game changed in the Russia investigation Over the last 96 hours, we've learned that not only was campaign chairman Paul Manafort sharing polling with a Russian official linked to the country's intelligence service during the course of the 2016 campaign, but also that special counsel Robert Mueller's office spoke with Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio.

Michael Cohen will testify publicly before Congress President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen will testify before the House Oversight Committee, the first major move by House Democrats to haul in a member of Trump's team connected to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, according to a schedule published by the committee.

Bash on Cohen: This is Shakespearean CNN's Dana Bash and Van Jones discuss the first major move by House Democrats to have President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen testify publicly before congress.

Exclusive: Robert Mueller met with Trump's pollster Special counsel Robert Mueller sought information directly last year from one of Donald Trump's campaign pollsters who is also a former business associate of Paul Manafort's.

Manafort intended for data to go to 2 Ukrainian oligarchs Serhiy Lyovochkin and Rinat Akhmetov, two Ukrainian oligarchs who had paid Paul Manafort for years for his political work in their country, were the intended recipients of the American polling data that Manafort shared with Konstantin Kilimnik during the 2016 presidential campaign, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Pro-Russia Ukrainian tycoon denies requesting or receiving 2016 info from Trump's former campaign chairman A prominent Ukrainian tycoon denied Thursday requesting or receiving US polling data from Paul Manafort, following revelations in a court filing Tuesday that pointed to coordination between the former Trump campaign chairman and the Russian government.

McConnell blocks Senate Democrats' move to reopen government Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a move by Senate Democrats on Thursday to get the chamber to vote on spending bills to reopen the government on day 20 of the ongoing partial shutdown.

Trump claims he never said Mexico would write a check for a border wall President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that his oft-made 2016 campaign promise that he would build a wall and Mexico would pay for it didn't mean it would be a direct payment, despite outlining just that scenario during his campaign.