Recipients of vital government programs agonize as they watch dysfunction in the nation's capital When Washington is this broken, it's always the most vulnerable who get hurt.

Trump set to leave Washington ahead of shutdown deadline President Donald Trump is scheduled to depart Washington and head to his Florida resort hours before the deadline to avoid a government shutdown Friday at midnight.

Shutdown looms larger in Senate after House vote The Senate is bracing for a potential shutdown.

GOP leaders promise to whip hard-line immigration bill Conservative House members say they got a promise from leadership to pursue a separate hard-line Republican-only immigration bill in exchange for their votes to pass government funding Thursday night -- a measure that several Republicans doubt could pass the House, let alone the Senate.

Wolf Blitzer spars with senator over shutdown CNN's Wolf Blitzer talks with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) about a looming government shutdown.

What a government shutdown means for you When there are partisan disagreements and Congress is divided on how to fund the government, the threat of a shutdown looms. Learn what one could mean for you.

Trump appointee is out after racist comments WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Supreme Court blocks court order to redraw North Carolina congressional districts The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to freeze, for now, a lower court opinion that struck down North Carolina congressional districts holding that it amounted to an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.

WSJ: Cohen paid porn star through private LLC created just weeks before election Just weeks before the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump's lawyer formed a private LLC to pay a former porn star in exchange for not speaking publicly about an alleged sexual encounter with the then-candidate, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.