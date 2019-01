Attorney General Whitaker says he has been 'fully briefed' on the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is "close to being completed," acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said Monday.

Bipartisan duo unveils bill to aid public release of Mueller report A bipartisan Senate duo has introduced new legislation that would require special counsel Robert Mueller to provide a summary of his findings to Congress and the public.

Michael Cohen agrees to testify February 8 President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has agreed to testify behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee next month, according to Cohen's new lawyer Michael Monico.

Jim Acosta asks Sanders if Trump's presidency is in danger CNN's Jim Acosta asks White House press secretary Sarah Sanders if she thinks that President Trump's presidency is in danger because of the indictments of Roger Stone and other Trump allies.

Manafort sentencing for jury convictions in Virginia canceled A federal judge in Virginia has canceled Paul Manafort's sentencing set for February 8 until further notice because of the conflict over his cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Opinion: Roger Stone must have made Mueller really angry In a dramatic predawn raid, FBI agents placed Roger Stone, the Republican king of darkness under arrest at his Florida home on charges related to the Robert Mueller investigation. The televised raid looked like one designed to apprehend a terrorist rather than the pajama-clad 66-year-old Trump campaign advisor renowned for his "dirty tricks" approach to […]

Harris tax plan focuses on middle class relief, not the ultra-rich • Axelrod: Kamala Harris' big challenge • Poll: Kamala Harris remains unknown to many

Trump accepts Pelosi's State of the Union invite • Lawmakers skeptical that a broad immigration deal can be reached • This week's GDP report will be delayed