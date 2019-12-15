Millionaire property developer shot dead by armed robbers outside 5 star hotel in Argentina, as police probe whether tourists were followed from airport

A British millionaire property magnate has been shot dead outside a five star hotel in Argentina after being held up by armed robbers. Matthew Charles Gibbard, 50, was named locally as the victim of a brutal attack that took place in broad daylight outside the Faena hotel in Buenos Aires. According to reports, his stepson, Stefan Zone, 28, was also shot in the thigh and is recovering in hospital. Alberto Fernandez, Argentina’s President branded the incident “atrocious” adding: “We must be severe, we cannot tolerate this. We must seek out those responsible and make them pay with the rigour of Justice.” Mr Gibbard is a director at Tingdene, a retirement homes firm, which turned over £20 million last year, according to Companies House. Matthew Gibbard, centre, ran to confront the robbers who were attacking his stepson Credit: TN He is also listed as a director for a local vineyard, and a vegetation management company. It is understood that they arrived in Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza International Airport on a British Airways flight that landed at 9:20am, and took a taxi to their hotel, along with other family members. As they were getting out, they were intercepted by two men on a motorcycle who tried to rob them as left the taxi, just before 11:00 am. The robbers, who had been circling the area, also had a support vehicle nearby, it has been claimed. The two Brits attempted to resist the theft and were shot in the struggle, authorities said. Emergency services arrived within minutes and took both to local Argerich hospital. The father was shot in the armpit and suffered a haemorrage after the bullet entered his chest. He died of his wounds shortly afterwards. His stepson was shot in the left leg, the bullet just missing his femoral artery. The perpetrators escaped after the attack and police were still searching for them on Sunday. Now, it is understood that the National Prefecture, in charge of the investigation, have requested the collaboration of the City Police and the Airport Security Police, in order to track in detail the journey made by the tourists and assailants, and test the hypothesis that the assailants chose the family at the international airport and followed the vehicle to surprise them as they entered their hotel. The luxury Hotel Faena, where the shooting took place In Lowick, Northants, where the family live one neighbour, who …read more

