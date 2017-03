Ohio governor says he's not running for office again Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Sunday that despite keeping up a high profile since his failed 2016 presidential bid, he has no intention of running for office again.

Kasich: Lack of bipartisanship on health care 'pathetic' Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Sunday that President Donald Trump likely learned a lesson from his failed attempt to pass the Republican health care bill and called the lack of bipartisan cooperation in Washington "pathetic."

Kasich on Trump: 'He's going to learn' Gov. John Kasich tells Dana Bash in an interview on State of the Union how he believes President Trump will learn from this legislative setback

Trump rally turns violent Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters clashed at two pro-Trump rallies in California and Oregon.

Trump rallies: Campaign-funded, for a reason President Donald Trump on Wednesday will fly into Nashville to rally thousands of supporters for the second time in his two-month-old presidency.

1 killed, 15 injured in Cincinnati nightclub shooting At least 14 people were shot at a nightclub in Cincinnati early Sunday morning, police said. One person died in the shooting at Cameo Night Club, police said.

Iraq recovers 61 bodies as airstrikes probed The Iraqi military says it has pulled dozens of dead bodies from the rubble of a home in Mosul after allegations emerged that around 200 civilians had been killed in airstrikes in the area over several days.

Escalator reverses, shoppers tumble An escalator at a Hong Kong shopping mall suddenly reversed, sending passengers tumbling. At least 18 people were injured in the incident, according to CCTV.

Kremlin critic seized in corruption protests Prominent Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been detained amid a tense anti-corruption protest in the heart of Moscow, according to tweets by Navalny and his press secretary.