The impeachment saga will only be put to rest when the ultimate jury -- 150 million American voters -- delivers a final verdict in November A hundred senators have cast judgment on President Donald Trump, but the saga of his impeachment will only be put to rest when the ultimate jury -- 150 million American voters -- delivers a final verdict in November.

Trump tweeted this when he was acquitted As the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of both articles of impeachment, the President tweeted a meme implying that he will be infinitely running for reelection.

John Roberts' legacy will be forever entwined with Trump's He was never called upon to break a tie or influence how the Senate impeachment trial might end, but Chief Justice John Roberts' legacy will be forever entwined with President Donald Trump's.

Opinion: Romney and Jones' profiles in courage Do not despair; all is not lost. Something heartening happened as we prepared to see the Senate complete its pantomime of a trial and acquit President Donald Trump.

Romney gets emotional explaining vote to convict Trump Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) explained to the Senate why he plans to vote to convict President Trump on both counts in the Senate impeachment trial, calling Trump's actions "an appalling abuse of public trust."

Every Democrat voted to convict the President Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat facing an uphill reelection battle in 2020, said Wednesday morning he will vote to convict President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment.