US forces on high alert for possible Iranian drone attacks, and intelligence shows Iran moving military equipment US forces and air-defense missile batteries across the Middle East were placed on high alert overnight Monday to possibly shoot down Iranian drones as intelligence mounted about a threat of an imminent attack against US targets, two US officials told CNN.

Analysis: Iran defies Trump's wrath with retaliatory missile attacks Iran's defiant volley of ballistic missile attacks on Iraqi bases hosting American forces significantly quickened a cycle of escalation that threatens to erupt into a full blown war with the United States.

Trump tweets message of optimism following Iran's attacks CNN's Chris Cuomo and Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) discuss President Donald Trump's optimistic tweet following Iran's attacks on Iraqi military bases where US troops are stationed.

Soleimani buried in hometown, hours after Iran launched missiles in revenge for his death Top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was buried in his hometown of Kerman on Wednesday, just hours after Iran attacked two Iraqi military bases that house US troops in retaliation for the US airstrike that killed him.

Iran FM: We do not seek escalation of war Iranian Foreign Minister Javid Zarif issued a statement via Twitter saying Iran does not seek an escalation of war, hours after they attacked an Iraqi air base that housed US military personnel.

Lawmakers clash over response to Iran missile strike at bases housing US forces Two influential US Republican lawmakers called Iran's decision to launch more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops an "act of war" and said the country is under "direct attack," as their Democratic colleagues urged a more measured US response to the strike.

Oil prices soar after Iran attacks airbases housing US troops Oil prices climbed sharply Tuesday after the Pentagon said Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US bases in Iraq.