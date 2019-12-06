Migrants in Bosnia refuse to move from forest camp

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was terror-related A gunman opened fire inside Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, according to authorities.

First video near Naval Air Station Pensacola A gunman opened fire inside Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, killing at least one person and injuring several others, according to authorities. The shooter is confirmed dead, according to Escambia County Sheriff.

Trump now has an obvious path to a second term The latest economic numbers -- 266,000 jobs created in November, unemployment at a 50-year low -- make one thing very clear: President Donald Trump has a path to win a second term next year.

Analysis: Pelosi is about to face the biggest challenge of her speakership Nancy Pelosi's place in the history books is already secure. She will always be the first woman ever to serve as speaker of the House -- and the first woman to do so twice. She helped usher the first major overhaul of the US health care system in decades through the House. She led the […]

Smerconish: This would be a huge mistake for Democrats CNN's Michael Smerconish talks about why it would be a huge mistake for Democrats to include the Mueller report in the articles of impeachment.