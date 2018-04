Trump: Unconventional President finds a conventional cause President Donald Trump is the most unconventional of Presidents.

Opinion: After Syria strikes, now what? The US-led military strikes in Syria raise a number of questions:

Morning after: Life seems uninterrupted, correspondent says CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports from Northern Syria as the nation awakens after the US announced, along with France and the UK, strikes against targets at three sites in Syria after a week of threats of retaliation for an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in Douma.

Reactions: Russia warns US of 'consequences' President Donald Trump will address the nation about Syria Friday night, a White House official said.

Analysis: The real impact is in Moscow After nearly a week of tension that sometimes verged on the surreal, the US and its allies finally carried out strikes against regime targets in Syria on Friday night. The strikes, more limited than once seemed likely, were designed to deter the Assad regime's use of chemical weapons once and for all.

Watch: Video appears to show airstrike in Syria CNN has obtained video that reportedly shows an airstrike in Syria. Earlier President Donald Trump announced he ordered strikes on the Syrian regime in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack.

Three sites hit: What we know about the Syria strikes The US, UK and France coordinated to launch strikes against targets within Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Full statement: Trump announces strikes in Syria THE PRESIDENT: My fellow Americans, a short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway. We thank them both.