Mexico earthquake: Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico City, monitor says

Trump: Fire NFL players who protest anthem President Donald Trump criticized some in the National Football League Friday night at a rally for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange, saying team owners should fire players for taking a knee during the national anthem.

Trump slams McCain after setback on health care Hours after suffering another health care setback on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump will try to turn the page at a rally in Alabama.

Trump on North Korea threat: You are protected At a rally in Alabama, President Donald Trump said that the situation with North Korea should have been handled a long time ago.

Trump's crowd chants 'lock her up.' He says talk to Jeff Sessions President Donald Trump told an Alabama crowd Friday night that if "Crooked Hillary" Clinton had won the 2016 election, "you would not have a Second Amendment."

What Trump said about 'the wall' on Friday President Donald Trump ensured a crowd in Alabama Friday night that "the wall is happening."

Trump on 2016: 'No, Russia did not help me' President Donald Trump on Friday called the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election "one of the great hoaxes," and denied anything they did aided his victory.

Fishery loses protection after EPA chief met a mining executive Within hours of meeting with a mining company CEO, the new head of the US Environmental Protection Agency directed his staff to withdraw a plan to protect the watershed of Bristol Bay, Alaska, one of the most valuable wild salmon fisheries on Earth, according to interviews and government emails obtained by CNN.

70,000 Puerto Ricans warned to 'Evacuate NOW' All people living near the Guajataca River in northwest Puerto Rico should evacuate immediately because of an "imminent dam break," the National Weather Service in San Juan said Friday afternoon.