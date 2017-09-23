Mexico earthquake: Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico City, monitor says

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit Mexico City, a Mexican monitoring body has said, and there are reports from witnesses of buildings shaking. The United States Geological Survey said that the earthquake was an aftershock from a previous quake, and that already vulnerable buildings could be at danger of collapse after previous damage. “I was frightened because I thought, not again!” Alejandra Castellanos, who was on the second floor in a central neighbourhood of the city, told the Associated Press.
Source:: Yahoo