Mexican President Lopez Obrador says unaware of probe into ex-President Nieto

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison Roger Stone, a longtime showman, political strategist and friend of Donald Trump's whom a jury found guilty of lying to Congress and threatening a witness regarding his efforts for the President's 2016 campaign, will be sentenced Thursday in Washington.

Roger Stone juror fires back at Trump's criticism Seth Cousins, a juror in the Roger Stone trial, defends the guilty verdict, saying that it was "not rigged" and that President Donald Trump "damages our democracy" by attacking the process.

Opinion: In Stone case, a blast from the Obama past The new sentencing memorandum that Attorney General William Barr directed to be filed in the Roger Stone case is more consistent with Obama administration policy than that of his boss, Donald Trump. The irony is rich.

Analysis: Trump's bending of justice will have consequences President Donald Trump's determination to bend the justice system threatens what makes America great in ways far beyond the fate of his allies such as Roger Stone.

In pictures: Roger Stone through the years Roger Stone, a longtime Republican campaign adviser and confidant of US President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Thursday.

What drives Amy Klobuchar's disdain for Pete Buttigieg • Analysis: Winners and losers from the debate • Warren's Bloomberg attack draws audible crowd reaction • Analysis: Stopping Sanders just got a lot harder • 6 takeaways from the Democratic debate