Mexican President Lopez Obrador says unaware of probe into ex-President Nieto

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said he is not aware of an investigation into his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, after a media report that law enforcement authorities are probing the former leader. “There is no investigation that I know of against the former president Pena Nieto,” Lopez Obrador said in his daily morning press conference. Wall Street Journal, citing a judicial source, on Wednesday reported law enforcement authorities were probing Peno Nieto as part of an inquiry into corruption case of Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexico’s state oil firm Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex.
Source:: Yahoo