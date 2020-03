Bernie Sanders embraces Obama for the first time in new ad Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has mounted his campaign on the premise of rejecting the establishment, has released a new ad that features former President Barack Obama.

Trump slams Sessions, who is forced into runoff in Alabama GOP Senate primary Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in a fierce Republican runoff election, CNN projects, pitting the man who held the seat for 20 years against a political neophyte.

Romney won't say if he voted for Trump in Utah presidential primary Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said on Wednesday that he voted for a Republican in his state's presidential primary election but wouldn't say if the candidate he voted for was President Donald Trump.

This is how Democrats divide up the delegates Delegates choose the Democratic party's nominee. CNN political director David Chalian breaks down the process for how each candidate is awarded delegates.

The former New York mayor closes out an audacious run that saw him spend hundreds of millions of his own money to fund his late entry Full Primary results: Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, California

Elizabeth Warren is assessing her path forward, aide says Sen. Elizabeth Warren has lost her home state of Massachusetts to Joe Biden.

Analysis: Not 'low information,' 'conservative' or 'establishment.' Black voters are simply motivated by different factors As the dust settles on Super Tuesday, one thing has become abundantly clear: Underestimate black voters at your own peril.

Biden and his family startled as protesters rush the stage Two protesters rushed the stage while former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at his rally in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday.