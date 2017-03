Trump's awkward visit with Merkel Body language expert Chris Ulrich decodes the unspoken messages between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their meeting at the White House.

Email hacking suspect showed off the good life Karim Baratov, indicted by a US grand jury in connection with the Yahoo hacking, portrayed himself as living the good life before his arrest this week.

Zakaria: Trump is degrading the presidency CNN's Fareed Zakaria said that President Donald Trump is indifferent to the truth, stating that his success is based on a lifetime of falsehoods.

Holocaust survivor confronts resurgence in anti-Semitism On a frigid morning in Washington, about 200 high school students file into the auditorium at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Sources: DOJ report does not confirm Trump's wiretap claim Two government officials told CNN Friday evening that the classified report the Justice Department delivered to House and Senate investigators does not confirm President Donald Trump's allegations that President Barack Obama wiretapped him during the campaign.

Meals on Wheels' donations soar after Trump eyes cuts Meals on Wheels received 50 times the typical amount of daily donations on Thursday after the White House proposed cuts to some of the program's sources of funding, a spokesperson for the group said.

Man steals ambulance, runs over and kills EMT A New York City Fire Department emergency medical technician was killed and a second was injured after a man stole their ambulance and struck them in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.

Secret Service laptop containing Trump Tower floor plans stolen A laptop with highly sensitive information was stolen from a Secret Service agent's car Thursday morning in Brooklyn and has not been found, according to two senior New York law enforcement officials.

Pill presses for counterfeit drugs seized in record numbers Machines used to make counterfeit pills are reaching the US border in record numbers.